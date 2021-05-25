York Suburban to consider lifting face mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals in schools

York Suburban School District officials will consider modifying the district's universal face mask requirement to allow fully vaccinated individuals to forgo the in district buildings.

The school board will vote on the matter at a meeting Tuesday night. If approved, the new protocol will take effect immediately. The proposal follows a trend of mask requirements relaxing across the country after the CDC announced that fully vaccinated individuals were safe to enter most public areas without masks.

The new rule would apply to many district employees. Thousands of school employees in York County received the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year as part of an initiative by Gov. Tom Wolf to give all state educators access to the vaccine by the end of March. At least 244 York Suburban staff were vaccinated through the initiative.