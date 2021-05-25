York Coroner: Kayaker drowned Monday in York County

A man drowned Monday while kayaking in or around Peach Bottom Township, according to a York County Coroner news release.

The coroner's office responded Monday evening to an area known as The Gorge, located around Paper Mill Road and Delta Road in the township, for a fatality, according to the release.

Witnesses said a man had been kayaking with some friends in a creek when he got separated after experiencing some sort of difficulty and drowned, the release says.

More:Police: Three injured in two shootings in York City

More:Coroner: Hanover man dies after accident at Adams County workplace

He drowned possibly in the area of The Gorge, Muddy Creek or around Peach Bottom Township, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at 10:58 p.m. and his cause of death is accidental drowning.

These areas aren't easily accessible and emergency responders had to enter by foot, according to the release. State Police are investigating and there will be no autopsy.

More information about the man will be released Tuesday, the release says.