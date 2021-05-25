Northern Regional Police: Shots fired Monday in North York

Police need information involving a shots fired incident Monday night in North York, according to a Northern York County Regional Police news release.

Officers responded about 8:45 p.m. Monday to a neighborhood at North Duke Street between East 4th Avenue and East 5th Avenue, according to a department news release.

Witnesses reported seeing three men running through back yards in the 1100 block of North Duke Street sometime during the gunfire, police said.

The suspects were also seen in a 2005 silver Honda Civic, with Pennsylvania registration LMB 7260, and the shooter was sitting in the front passenger seat, according to the release.

Police identified via surveillance video the suspected vehicle unoccupied in a parking lot in the 100 block of East 8th Avenue, according to the release.

No one and no property was struck by the gunfire, but investigators discovered seven 9 mm spent shell casings at the scene, police said.

Police don't know the motive or intended target, the release says. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.