Man dies in York County from injuries in tree-cutting accident

A Cumberland County man died Sunday in York County from injuries he suffered while cutting down a tree, according to a York County Coroner news release.

Craig Metzger, 59, of the 200 block of Peach Glen Road in Gardners, Cumberland County, died fours days after he was injured, according to the release.

Metzger had been cutting down trees at his residence Wednesday evening when one of the trees fell on him, the release says.

He became unconscious and was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he succumbed to head injuries around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the release.

The manner of death is accidental injury at home and there will be no autopsy, according to the release.