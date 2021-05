Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Shannon (Hanna) Hanna-Blake and Sayquan Blake: of New Oxford, May 21, a daughter.

Jessica Forbes and Zechariah Kuhn: of Glen Rock, May 21, a daughter.

Raquel Hull and Matthew Wickham: of York, May 21, a daughter.

Yanira Orellana Garcia and Jason Ayala: of York, May 22, a son.

Brianna Kenney and Shamari Young: of York, May 23, a daughter.