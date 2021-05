Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Rachel (Metzler) and Steven Whiteman: of Felton, May 4, a daughter.

Megan (McCullin) and Seth Krolus: of Spring Grove, May 20, a daughter.

Shawnna Caplinger and Corey Spangler: of York, May 20, a daughter.

Morgan (Romesberg) and James Calhoun: of York, May 20, a son.

Britny Gohn and Eric Reich: of Airville, May 20, a son.

Tori Dettinger: of York, May 21, a son.