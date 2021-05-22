Man is charged with murder, vehicular homicide in Newberry Township crash that killed woman

A former York City man is facing murder and vehicular homicide charges in a wreck last year that killed a woman in Newberry Township.

State police this week filed charges against 29-year-old Rahsaun Bush after "an "intensive investigation" conducted in conjunction with multiple York County agencies including the district attorney and coroner's offices, according to a department news release.

Bush faces 17 charges in the June 2020 crash that killed 21-year-old Deveja Cooper when she was ejected from a car traveling more than 120 mph on Interstate 83 northbound, north of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township, according to the release.

Bush is charged with third-degree murder; homicide by vehicle while DUI; homicide by vehicle; accidents Involving death while not licensed; accidents Involving death; and receiving stolen property. All are felonies.

He also faces five misdemeanor charges that include unauthorized use of a vehicle and six traffic violations in the fatal crash, according to court records.

Bush has been in York County Prison since February when he was arrested after he knocked on someone's door and tried the doorknob, according to court documents in York City. His bail is denied.

More:Paroled killer captured in York City, also tied to ongoing fatal crash investigation

Bush was driving more than 120 mph while under the influence of alcohol about 3:35 a.m. on June 14, 2020 when his car struck a concrete median barrier, state police allege.

It crossed both lanes of travel as well as the Yocumtown exit ramp before hitting trees, shrubs and an embankment, according to charging documents.

Troopers found the wrecked car on its side and the passenger, Cooper, of Harrisburg, had been thrown from the vehicle and killed, state police said. Bush fled the scene of the crash on foot and made his way to Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, according to police.

More:Woman charged with murder in crash that killed York County man

More:Windsor Township man is mentally unfit to stand trial in baby's death

He was arraigned Monday before District Judge Richard T. Thomas and a preliminary hearing is scheduled June 14.

Bush has no fixed address but has previously lived in York City and in Bethlehem, according to court documents.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.