1 injured in crash between train, car in York County

One person was injured in a crash Saturday morning involving car and a train in Newberry Township, according to officials.

The collision happened about 6:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Cly Road, a York County 911 Supervisor said, and one person was taken to WellSpan York Hospital.

The roadway was shut down between Reeser Hill Road and River Drive. It's unclear what caused the crash.

Newberry Township Police are investigating, the department said in news release on Facebook.

