Yorkshire Elementary students design Springettsbury police vehicle

Erin Bamer
York Dispatch
Springettsbury Township Police Lt. Brian Wilbur, left, and Chief Todd King, right, pose for a photo with Tuleya McGovern, 7, who won a design contest for one of the department's squad cars, during its reveal at Yorkshire Elementary in Springettsbury Township, Friday, May 21, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

The Springettsbury Township Police Department revealed a new police car Friday, designed by second-grade students with Yorkshire Elementary. 

Springettsbury police invited the Yorkshire students earlier this year to submit original designs for a police car. Five finalists were then selected, and the winner was revealed Friday afternoon with a police officer driving the car to Yorkshire Elementary.

The artwork was showcased in a vinyl wrap around the car. 