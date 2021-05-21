Yorkshire Elementary students design Springettsbury police vehicle
Erin Bamer
York Dispatch
The Springettsbury Township Police Department revealed a new police car Friday, designed by second-grade students with Yorkshire Elementary.
Springettsbury police invited the Yorkshire students earlier this year to submit original designs for a police car. Five finalists were then selected, and the winner was revealed Friday afternoon with a police officer driving the car to Yorkshire Elementary.
The artwork was showcased in a vinyl wrap around the car.