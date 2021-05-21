Barring write-in long-shot, York County row offices set

Barring write-in miracles in November, the races for York County's row offices were settled in Tuesday's primary election.

District Attorney Dave Sunday ran unopposed for his seat and received 39,707 votes. "Thank you to everyone that voted yesterday. An engaged citizenry is the fuel that drives our democracy. Service is an honor above all and I'm grateful and humbled that so many York Countians have put their faith in me," he said on Twitter. "On to November!"

County Controller Gregory Bower will continue in the position he won in 2018. Running unopposed, Bower received 38,450 votes.

First elected coroner in 2013, Pam Gay received 41,161 votes. "I'm always humbled by the support," she said Thursday. "They don't have to vote when I'm unopposed like that but it helps to have those votes because it shows the support they have for my team and I."

Finally, Recorder of Deeds Laura Shue received 39,042 votes on Tuesday. She was first elected in 2017. "I'm so thankful and honored to be in this position," Shue said Thursday. "I've always put the public first in the decisions I make in this office. I'm very humbled to be part of York County and serving the people."

While these candidates will be on the ballot come November, they will be running unopposed and it would take a long-shot write-in campaign to unseat them.