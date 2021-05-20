Police: Student upset about lunch climbs tree, needs rescue

A 12-year-old boy who was upset about his lunch climbed a tree Wednesday and needed to be rescued in North York, according to a Northern York Regional Police news release.

Northern York Regional Police responded Wednesday to Lincoln Intermediate Unit, located 300 E. 7th Ave., after a student had climbed a tree and couldn't get down, according to a department news release.

The boy was apparently upset about his lunch, police said, and ran out of the building to the corner of North Queen Street and East 6th Avenue, where he climbed a tree.

"When school staff attempted to talk to him he climbed the tree even higher," the release states. The student climbed 25 to 30 feet up in the air and couldn't return to the ground on his own, according to the release.

The York City Fire Department responded and a firefighter along with a school official rescued the boy with the help of a ladder truck, according to the release.

They were raised up using a gated aerial platform and retrieved the student from the tree safely, according to the release.

"Once on the ground the student was met by his parents who were summoned to the scene," the release states.