Man died Wednesday in rollover in North Codorus Twp.

A man died Wednesday afternoon after he his vehicle rolled over multiple times when it struck an embankment in North Codorus Township, according to a York County Coroner news release.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 3 p.m. in the area of Smith Hill Road and West College Avenue, according to the release. He died at 3:46 p.m. at the scene.

The car was reportedly eastbound on West College Avenue when it crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, according to the release.

The vehicle crossed over the entire westbound lane before going up an embankment and rolling over three to four times and came to rest, according to the release.

Officials believe the driver, who was the only person in the car, experienced a medical event and that speed wasn't a factor in the crash, according to the release.

The Coroner's Office will release information on Thursday, the release says. There will be no autopsy and Northern York Co. Regional Police is investigating.

