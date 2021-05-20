With just one vote, longtime York City magistrate has a race on her hands

A longtime York City-based district magistrate will be defending her job this November thanks to a single vote in Tuesday's primary.

Six magisterial district judge seats were on the ballot in York County. Five incumbents ran unopposed, with only District Magistrate Linda Williams facing challenges for her District 19-1-01 seat.

Running as a Democrat, Tom Harteis received 170 votes, just one more than Williams' 169 votes. Gabriel Chorno received 97 votes.

On the Republican side of the primary, Williams received 114 votes, beating Chorno's 41. Unlike the other two candidates, Harteis did not cross-file to run as both a Democrat and a Republican.

Williams has served as a district judge for 18 years. She ran unopposed in her last election in 2015. The seat serves the first, seventh and 12th wards in York City.

Both Harteis and Williams declined to comment.

It's important to note that there are more votes to be counted between provisional and military ballots. The deadline for military ballots is May 25.

The other five races saw candidates cross-file. James Morgan received 410 votes running as a Democrat and 263 running as a Republican for the 19-01-2 seat. Barry Bloss Jr. received 1,323 votes running as a Democrat and 2,256 running as a Republican for the 19-2-01 seat. Jennifer Clancy received 1,031 votes running as a Democrat and 1,279 running as a Republican for the 19-02-05 seat. John Fishel received 1,260 votes running as a Democrat and 4,165 running as a Republican for the 19-03-01 seat. Finally, Laura Manifold received 708 votes running as a Democrat and 2,538 running as a Republican for the 19-03-03 seat.