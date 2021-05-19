Wednesday update: More COVID-19 cases, one more death in York County

There were 71 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,812 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There was also one additional death reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 804.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,190,102, which is an additional 1,257 over the day before. About 92% of patients have recovered. There were also 54 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,925.

There have been 154,721 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,532,317 negative patients in the state.

As of Wednesday, there were nearly 33 million COVID-19 cases and 587,200 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 164.3 million cases and 3.4 million deaths.