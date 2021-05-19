Northeastern school board to be filled with mostly new board members following primary election

After no incumbents sought reelection, the Northeastern school board is set to be filled with a majority of new board members by the end of the year.

Former board member Tyler Kramlick won a seat for region 1 in Tuesday's primary election, while Tiffany Robyn Weaver won the other seat up for grabs in region 1. With two seats open in region 3, Andrew Shaw, William John Henry Volkert V and Jamie Lagana will remain on the ballot in the Nov. 2 general election, according to Shaw.

Another seat on the board was up for election in region 2, but no one filed as a candidate. Shaw said the board may appoint someone to fill the position, although a candidate could still petition to be on the ballot for the general election.

The school board recently swore in another new member this week, Rasheda Dale, who was appointed after Christopher Leh resigned from the board in April. Prior to his resignation, Leh made several allegations against board members, who he said participated in unspecified illegal and unethical activity.

Kramlick, who previously served on the board and resigned in 2017, told The York Dispatch in April that he believed the reason why no incumbents sought reelection was because they didn't want to deal with Leh or his wife Kathy Leh.

The conflict dates back to 2015, when Kathy Leh's ex-husband and then-Superintendent Shawn Minnich burst into her home and attacked Christopher Leh.

"They're out for revenge," Kramlick said.

Kathy Leh filed as a candidate for two seats in region 1, but after Christopher Leh resigned, she announced that she was no longer interested in serving on the board. She was still listed on the ballot, and received 197 votes in one race and 319 votes in the other, but did not receive the majority of votes in either contest.

Shaw said he thinks bringing so many new faces to the board will give the district an opportunity to focus on more important issues.

"Northeastern residents want to get back to focusing on the students," he said.