York City Police: Drunk man threatened people with nunchucks, yelled racial slurs

A York City man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened people with nunchucks and yelled racial slurs in a drunken stupor on the street.

Dallas Hener Weigel, 28, of the 200 block of West Jackson Street, was arrested on charges of possessing a prohibited offensive weapon and disorderly conduct that includes public drunkenness. Both are misdemeanors.

York City Police responded about 9:45 p.m. on May 10 to Weigel's residence after witnesses reported that a man was walking down the block "yelling racial slurs and swinging his nunchucks around threatening to hit and fight people," according to charging documents.

The responding officer said Weigel was "extremely intoxicated" and his breath reeked of alcohol, according to charging documents. Weigel allegedly admitted he was drunk before he was arrested.

He was arraigned May 11 before District Judge Thomas J. Reilly and released the same day on a $10,000 unsecured bail. That means he didn't have to post any cash to be freed but could forfeit that amount if he misses court.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 24 before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr.