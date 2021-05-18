Tuesday update: More COVID-19 cases, another death in York County

There were 87 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 45,741 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There was also one additional death reported on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 803.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,188,845 an increase of 1,730 cases over the prior day. About 92% of patients have recovered. There were also 38 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,871.

More:Northern Middle School closed Tuesday due to COVID-19

More:Gun violence study to be revealed as a part of York City surveillance proposal

There have been 154,486 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,526,726 negative patients in the state.

As of Tuesday, there were about 32.9 million COVID-19 cases and 586,500 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 163.7 million cases and nearly 3.4 million deaths.