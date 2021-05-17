Northeastern school board swears in new member to replace Christopher Leh

The Northeastern school board swore in its newest member, Rasheda Dale, who replaced former board member Christopher Leh effective Monday night.

Leh resigned from the board in April after he made multiple accusations against board members for allegedly participating in unspecified illegal and unethical conduct.

Leh's seat was not up for reelection this year, so the board appointed Dale to fill the rest of Leh's term, which expires in December 2023.

Dale previously applied to fill a different vacant seat on the board in December, but the board voted to appoint Barbra Murdocca instead. During a special meeting to interview board candidates on May 10, Dale said she analyzes metrics and data for federal contracts and has personal and professional experience working with budgets.

"My value added is a pair of fresh eyes," Dale said.

Nominations for five other seats on Northeastern's nine-member school board are up for grabs in Tuesday's election, with the terms ranging from two to four years. Christopher Leh's wife, Kathy Leh, is listed on the ballot for two seats in Region 1, but since filing her candidacy Kathy Leh announced she is not interested in serving on the board.