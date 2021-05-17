Fairview Elementary closed until Thursday due to COVID-19

Fairview Elementary is closed until Thursday after the West Shore School District recorded rising COVID-19 cases linked to the building.

The school closed Saturday after the district's COVID-19 dashboard recorded five cases for the school within 14 days. Students will learn remotely until the building reopens for students Thursday. All other West Shore schools remain open.

West Shore School District has closed several other schools due to COVID-19 over the past few weeks, with the most recent closure being Highland Elementary, which closed on May 4 after recording five cases. Other recent closures for the district include Cedar Cliff High School, Red Mill Elementary and Fishing Creek Elementary.

Fairview's closure happens as local school closures have begun to slow after two months filled with closures through March and April. Officials recently announced that the state will relax most COVID-19 guidelines starting May 31, which will impact future school closures and public gatherings such as graduation ceremonies.

