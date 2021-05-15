Saturday update: Two new COVID-19 death reported in York County

There were two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 800 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 45,567, an increase of 90 cases over the day prior. There have been 153,717 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,509,607 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 2,210 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,185,132. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 25 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,749

As of Saturday, there were about 32.8 million COVID-19 cases and 585,200 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 161.9 million cases and 3.3 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.