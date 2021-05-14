Police: Have you seen these pink flamingo pillagers?

Police need help identifying two people who were caught on camera stealing a concrete statue of a pink flamingo from a business in York Township.

The theft happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 2600 block of South George Street, according to a York Area Regional Police news release.

The suspects drove from the Jacobus area and parked a silver or light colored SUV on South George Street, according to the release.

"The two then worked together to steal the item from the property of the business" the release says.

The pillagers may be a thin, white man and white woman of heavier build, police said. They fled southbound on South George Street.

People with information about the theft or have sighted the flamingo are asked to contact York Area Regional Police (717) 741-1259.