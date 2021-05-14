PennDOT: Mount Rose Avenue closed this weekend

A section of Mount Rose Avenue (Route 124 ) in Spring Garden Township will be closed this weekend for a large pipe replacement project, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The road will be closed in both directions from 8:30 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday just west of Brunk Lane, PennDOT says.

The closure is between Yale Street and Brunk Alley, according to a Spring Garden Township Police news release.

Traffic will be rerouted.

More:Mount Rose interchange deadline missed again; new completion date unclear

More:Police: One brother arrested, another sought in May 3 homicide in York City

More:Police: Three vehicles struck by bullets near Route 30 and North Hills Road on Thursday

Motorists on the east side of the closure wishing to travel west on Mount Rose Avenue should take southbound I-83 from Exit 18 (Mount Rose Avenue) to Exit 16 (Route 74/Queen Street), according to the release. Those drivers should then take northbound Route 74 (Queen Street) to northbound Route 3023 (Hollywood Drive) and continue on to Hill Street, which connects with Mount Rose Avenue on the west side of the closure.

The detour is reversed for drivers on the east side of the closure, PennDOT says.

The closure is part of a resurfacing project and JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, is the prime contractor on this $1,138,781 project, PennDOT says. Work is expected to be completed by July 19, 2021.