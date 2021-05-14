Digital divide: York County officials say they're not done on broadband initiative

It was the celebration of the completion of a 16-mile fiber optic broadband project along the Heritage Rail Trail, but the York County Board of Commissioners and the York County Economic Alliance say they're not done improving internet access for the area.

The project, conceived of last year and financed with assistance by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, placed the miles of cable along the Heritage Rail Trail as well as installed wireless antennas at Hanover Junction and Brillhart Station.

"For the first time in York County, we have a holistic view of the broadband needs of the 911 square miles that we call York County," Commissioner President Julie Wheeler said Friday at a press conference celebrating the completion of the project. "This milestone today is not only a first step into closing the digital divide for all residents, but it also provides all users of the Heritage Rail Trail internet access so they can navigate the towns which they will be visiting."

More:York County's broadband strategy: If you build it, they will come

More:York County's broadband internet pilot project delayed over rail trail access

Wheeler said that while the day was to celebrate the completion of the project, it was not where development would stop. She touted the work of the YoCo Broadband Task Force, which has created an assessment and business plan to expand broadband access into underserved parts of the county and attract private providers to invest in connecting businesses and homes.

Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development deputy secretary Steve D'Ettore praised the work of the county and the YCEA. "Thousands of businesses will benefit," he said. "We are thrilled to celebrate your proactive efforts that resulted in an incredible accomplishment for your community."

Lit Communications chief innovation officer John Sullivan praised the work that went into completion of the project, saying it was a group effort. "I've worked with a lot of communities cross-country and I have to say I've never seen a community with such determination and political will as this community," he said.

YCEA board of directors president William Yaravitch II praised the leadership of the board of commissioners, saying the fiber project would help businesses and residents across the trail. "We have taken that first large step in making a significant investment that will pay dividends, but we do acknowledge that the work does not stop today," he said.

Yaravitch said that this project was ultimately just a part of York County's economic plan. "All that we take for granted with internet access, we cannot stop today. This is just the first down payment," he said. "We're going to need to help our community, we're going to need to help our commonwealth, and I know that we can count on each other because we demonstrated courageous leadership over the last several months."