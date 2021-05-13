Police: Three vehicles struck by bullets near Route 30 and North Hills Road on Thursday

Three vehic were struck by bullets in the area of Route 30 and North Hills Road early Thursday morning, according to police.

Springettsbury Township Police responded just after midnight for a shots fired call in the area of Route 30 and North Hills Road, according to a department news release.

There were no injuries, but three vehicles were damaged, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525 or through the York County Department of Emergency Services non-emergency line at 717-854-5571.