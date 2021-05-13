Police: One arrested, one sought in May 3 homicide in York City

Police have filed homicide charges against two York City men in the May 3 shooting death of a 41-year-old woman, according to a York City Police news release.

One of the suspects, Ryan Strada, 20, was arrested Thursday with assistance from the U.S. Marshals, according to the release.

There's an arrest warrant for the other suspect, Nicholas Strada, 17, police said.

Both men face charges of criminal homicide, robbery and burglary, according to the release.

The charges are in relation to the fatal shooting of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, 41, who was previously named Jennifer Jean Makos.

Her most recent listed address was at LifePath Christian Ministries in the 300 block of West Market Street, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Spirit had been staying at the home of a friend in the 300 block of Smyser Street, which is where the robbery happened and where Spirit was fatally shot, officials said.

