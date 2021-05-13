Police: Maryland man used racial slurs, threatened Hispanic family in Manheim Township

A 22-year-old white man from Maryland is facing a charge of ethnic intimidation after a Hispanic family was threatened in a racially charged confrontation in Manheim Township, according to charging documents.

Dillon Michael Crabill yelled racial slurs at a Hispanic father and son on two occasions, according to charging documents. The alleged encounters started because of grass clippings.

Crabill, of the 2700 block of Mount Ventus Road No.1 in Manchester, Maryland, is charged with ethnic intimidation, a felony, stalking and harassment, both misdemeanors, and a criminal trespassing summary offense.

About 2:35 p.m. April 11, Northern York County Regional Police were called to a residence in the 4000 block of Glenville Road in Manheim Township, where a resident reported a verbal altercation, according to charging documents.

The resident said "a passing motorcyclist confronted him about grass clippings in the roadway" while he was mowing his yard, according to charging documents.

"(He) advised the rider yelled racial slurs at him and threatened that he would be back," charging documents say. The motorcyclist did come back about an hour later with another man, who was following behind in silver Volkswagen Jetta, according to charging documents. Police identified the Volkswagen driver as Crabill.

Crabill "yelled racial slurs out of his open window" and gave the Hispanic man the middle finger, which the man took photos of and showed police that day, according to charging documents..

Two days later, the same Volkswagen showed up at the residence about 9:30 p.m. while the man and his son were outside walking, according to charging documents.

The car backed into the driveway, and Crabill and another man got out and confronted the father and son, again using racial and ethnic slurs, according to charging document.

The men threatened to "teach them a lesson" and repeatedly called the son a derogatory name, according to charging documents. When the Volkswagen left, the son got into his truck and pursued the car, according to charging documents.

He followed the car for one to two miles, approaching Maryland state line, and stopped when Crabill warned him to quit following them, according to charging documents.

The son retraced his path the next day, crossing state line, until he spotted the Volkswagen parked in the driveway of a residence at the 2700 block of Mount Ventus No. 1 in Manchester, according to charging documents.

When a Northern York County Regional Police detective called the residence to inquire about the encounters, a man answered and told police "I don't have time for this" before hanging up.

Charges were filed April 30, according to court records. Crabill was arraigned May 3 before District Judge Thomas J Reilly and released on $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 21 before Reilly.