Police: Cash offered for information in 2019 homicide in York City

Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of suspects involved in a 2019 homicide in York City.

Edward Jarmond Jr. was shot and killed on Aug. 22, 2019, outside his home in the 600 block of Bare Avenue, according to a York City Police news release.

Officers responded to the shooting and found Jarmond dead at the scene, according to the release.

"We are asking for assistance so we may bring justice and closure to Edward’s family," the release state. "Detectives continue to investigate this senseless loss of life."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact York City Police by 717-846-1234, submit a tip at 717-849-2204 or abaez@yorkcity.org or 717-654-5264. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.