York County commissioners approve $796,000 roofing contract

The York County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Wednesday meeting to pay Harrisburg based Houck Services Inc. $796,000 to remove and replace the east and west wing roofs on the Administrative Center.

Scott Cassel, York County's executive director of facilities management, said the timing on the roof replacement was in line with what they had expected when renovations were last done in 2006.

"It was a 15-year roof, so we're in year 15," he said at the meeting.

Cassel said the reason for the high price on the roofing replacement was due to insulation that must be removed.

County administrator Mark Derr said the expense had been planned for and will be covered in the county's capital expenses.

"What we had done some years ago when we had some fairly large tax increases was we went to the board and at the time, the county would do some of these major projects and try to group them together and would actually go out and issue bonds to do the work," he said.

When the county had tax increases, they would form a five- to 10-year plan of improvements and begin setting aside money in a capital reserve fund to pay those types of costs.

The project is anticipated to begin in early July and be completed by September.