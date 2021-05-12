Police: Two arrested, drugs, gun, cash confiscated at York City residence

Police arrested a man and a woman after finding fentanyl, crack cocaine and marijuana along with a gun and cash at a residence in York City, according to a news release.

Nafis Khayr "Rambo" Goodman, 18, and Paula Andrea Parker, 19, were arrested Tuesday when York City Police, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service, served a search warrant at the 500 block of Dallas Street, according to the release.

More:One dies Monday after crash on Route 30 in Hellam Township

More:Four charged with robbery in relation to York City homicide; 2 still at large

Goodman is charged with felonies of prohibited possession of a firearm and two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. He also faces a misdemeanor drug charge.

Goodman was wanted on an outstanding warrant in common pleas court, police said.

Parker faces two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and two misdemeanor drug charges.

Police confiscated a loaded Glock 22 .40-caliber with extended magazine, an unspecified quantity of fentanyl, crack cocaine and marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed sum of cash, according to the release.

Court records indicate Goodman hadn't been arraigned as of Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Parker was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Linda Williams and is free on $5,000 bail.