Police: Florida man exposed himself to housekeeper at a hotel in Manchester Twp.

A Florida man who was staying at hotel in Manchester Township was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly exposed himself to a housekeeper, according to a Northern York County Regional Police news release.

Christopher Davis, 34, of Orlando, is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors, and a disorderly conduct summary offense.

Davis was arrested and arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorf. He was in York County Prison as of Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $10,000 bail.

A housekeeper at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel, located at 1650 Toronita St. in Manchester Township, saw a man standing naked in a hallway while she was cleaning a room, according to the release.

"The victim reported she let out a loud scream and ran away to inform her supervisor of the situation," according to the release.

Davis denied the encounter, police said.

"He reported that at one point while fully clothed he opened his door but then quickly shut the door," the release states.

Officers found a small bag of suspected cocaine in Davis' coat pocket, according to police.