Fairview Township Police honors 10 officers for their work
The Fairview Township Police Department kicked off National Police Week by recognizing 10 of its officers during an annual award ceremony Saturday.
Their work was highlighted at the Fairview Township Fire Station as "exceptional acts of police service" last year, according to a department news release.
Officer Brandon Yeager received the Officer of the Year award for outstanding performance as a police officer in 2020, according to the release. He also received awards for arresting four individuals involved with a robbery last May and performing CPR on an individual.
York County Commissioner Ron Smith was the guest speaker, according to the release.
National Police Week runs through Saturday. Here's a list of the other officers who were commended:
- Officer Kohl Welcomer received the 2020 Community Service Award for acts that went above and beyond just the enforcement of laws. He also received a chief's commendation and a letter of commendation for two large drug seizures and arrests in 2020, as well as a life-saving award for using naloxone to revive an individual in 2020.
- Officer Mike Bennage received the Award of Distinction for making the largest number of criminal arrests in department history as well as a chief's commendation for a large drug seizure and arrest in 2020 and a life-saving award for using naloxone to revive an individual in 2020.
- Officer Christopher Bickel received a chief's commendation for his part in a large drug seizure and arrest, as well as two life-saving awards for performing CPR on an individual and using naloxone on five different occasions in 2020.
- Officer Michael Bishop received a letter of commendation for his part in a large drug seizure and arrest as well as a life-saving award for using naloxone to revive an individual in 2020.
- Officer Chad Bowman received a life-saving award for using naloxone to revive an individual in 2020.
- Officer Brian Kinney received a life-saving award for using naloxone to revive one person in 2020.
- Officer Anthony Jackson received a chief's commendation for his part in a rape investigation and arrest in July 2020.
- Sgt. Matthew LaKari received a life-saving award for using naloxone to revive two individuals during 2020.
- Officer Joshua Poplin received a chief's commendation for his part in a rape investigation and arrest in July 2020 as well as a life-saving award for using naloxone to revive one individual.