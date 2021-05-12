Fairview Township Police honors 10 officers for their work

The Fairview Township Police Department kicked off National Police Week by recognizing 10 of its officers during an annual award ceremony Saturday.

Their work was highlighted at the Fairview Township Fire Station as "exceptional acts of police service" last year, according to a department news release.

Officer Brandon Yeager received the Officer of the Year award for outstanding performance as a police officer in 2020, according to the release. He also received awards for arresting four individuals involved with a robbery last May and performing CPR on an individual.

York County Commissioner Ron Smith was the guest speaker, according to the release.

National Police Week runs through Saturday. Here's a list of the other officers who were commended: