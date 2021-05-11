York County food inspections: None out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected May 4 to May 10:

There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.

In Compliance:

Inspected May 5, 2021

BEV'S JAMAICAN CUISINE MFF TYPE 4, YORK CITY

SPEEDWAY #06761, NEWBERRY TWP

Inspected May 4, 2021

GIANT FOOD #6306, DOVER TWP

J L MARKET, FAIRVIEW TWP

THE BLUE SKY TAVERN, NEWBERRY TWP