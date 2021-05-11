One injured when school bus with students on board crashes in Hopewell Township

One student was injured in a crash involving a South Eastern School District school bus Tuesday morning, according to a York County 911 supervisor.

The student suffered minor injuries, and 16 other students were on board during the crash, the supervisor confirmed.

More:One dies Monday after crash on Route 30 in Hellam Township

The school bus accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday at Kilgore Road and Draco Road in Hopewell Township, according to York County 911.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., first responders were still on the scene and no one had been transported to the hospital, the supervisor said.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.