Ramps at I-83 and Mount Rose to move to final configuration Tuesday night

Lane restrictions are scheduled Tuesday night on Interstate 83 and Mount Rose Avenue as some ramps at the exit are set into the final configuration, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Work will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday and end by 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to according to a news release.

The right lane of southbound I-83 will be closed from Market Street (Exit 19) to Mount Rose Avenue (Exit 18), and traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction on Mount Rose Avenue, PennDOT said.

Traffic will be shifted on the ramp from westbound Mount Rose to southbound I-83 and the ramp from southbound I-83 to eastbound Mount Rose, according to the release.

There will be flaggers at the intersection of Mount Rose Avenue and Haines Road, according to the news release. Drivers are asked to be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

The $58.3 million project to reconfigure the Mount Rose Avenue exit began in 2015.