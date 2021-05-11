One dies Monday after crash on Route 30 in Hellam Township

A person died Monday evening after they were ejected during a crash on Route 30 in Hellam Township, according to a 911 York County supervisor.

The crash happened about 6:10 p.m. on Route 30 eastbound near the Hellam exit, according to the supervisor.

Route 30 was closed at the exit while authorities worked the crash, according to a Hellam Fire Co. post on Facebook.

The person was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, the supervisor said, and they reportedly didn't die at the scene.

It's unclear if it was a single-vehicle crash, but no one else was reportedly injured , the 911 supervisor said.

