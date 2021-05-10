York College will not require COVID-19 vaccine for students next year

York College, along with other colleges in the area, will not require students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before the start of the next school year.

College President Pamela Gunter-Smith announced the decision in a letter released Monday. She said the college encourages people on campus to be vaccinated but will not make it a requirement for retuning to campus in the fall.

Students will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test within three days of returning to campus or provide proof that they are fully vaccinated. The college will continue its random surveillance testing to track COVID-19 transmission, and vaccinations may be required to participate in some activities, including athletics, according to the letter.

Penn State York and Harrisburg Area Community College are following a similar plan. Officials from both colleges confirmed earlier this year that they will not require students and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus next year.

Local colleges hold off on COVID-19 vaccine requirements for now

All three local colleges have held courses mostly online for the last two semesters due to COVID-19, but all hope to expand in-person instruction next year. Gunter-Smith said in the letter that remote learning options will still be available to some students on a case-by-case basis.