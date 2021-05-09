Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates 40th anniversary with fundraiser

Big Brothers Big Sisters of York and Adams Counties will celebrate its 40th anniversary in the community this month.

To commemorate the occasion, the nonprofit is launching a $40 for 40 years fundraising campaign, and it will host events in September and October presented by WellSpan Health.

“We’re proud to have such an impactful Big Brothers Big Sisters branch within our community for the last 40 years,” WellSpan York Hospital President Vicky Diamond said in a news release. “It’s been a staple among our nonprofits here and we’re proud to support BBBS in its mission to improve the lives of children for many more years to come.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides mentoring support through school and community programs where local high school and college students, as well as adults, are matched with younger people in the community to provide mentorship. The nonprofit is the largest youth mentorship organization in the U.S., and every year the York and Adams branch reaches more than 250 children, according to the press release.

WellSpan Health will present events including its Golf For Kids’ Sake in September and Bowl for Kids’ Sake in October. Community members are encouraged to donate $40 to the nonprofit on its website to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Executive Director Linda Gorter said in the news release that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a financial impact on the nonprofit by interrupting annual fundraising events, making the anniversary donations all the more crucial.

More:Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of York & Adams 40th anniversary campaign

More:Special events return to York City as Parliament Arts takes lead

“We’re honored to have been a part of the York & Adams communities for these last four decades and thrilled to have WellSpan Health generously sponsor our year-long anniversary celebration,” Gorter said in the release.