Saturday update: Three new death linked to COVID-19 in York County

There were three new deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 792 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 45,087 an increase of 117 cases over the day prior. There have been 151,795 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,457,559 negative patients in the state.

More:Friday update: One new death linked to COVID-19 in York County

More:Klunk's anti-sexual harassment bill on its way to Senate

Statewide, there were 2,610 additional cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the total to 1,172,288. About 90% of patients have recovered. There were also 38 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,532.

As of Saturday, there were about 32.6 million COVID-19 cases and 580,900 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 157 million cases and more than 3.2 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.