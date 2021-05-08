Coroner identifies person shot and killed Tuesday in York City

The York County Coroner's Office has identified a 41-year-old person who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in York City.

The victim was identified as Whispering Wind Bear Spirit with the most recent home address listed as LifePath Christian Ministries, 367 W. Market St, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

More:York City Police: 41-year-old shot to death Monday

More:'Our heart breaks': York City man killed in triple shooting identified

The victim, once known as Jennifer Jean Makos, had been staying at a friend's residence in the 300 block of Smyser Street in York City, when she was involved in the shooting about 11:25 p.m. on Monday, according to authorities.

An autopsy was completed Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown and results are pending, according to the release.

Authorities identified the victim as non-binary — people whose gender identity is not strictly male or female, according to the Associated Press. Spirit died at 1:15 a.m. at WellSpan York Hospital.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-846-1234, submit a tip at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.