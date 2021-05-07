One killed, 2 shot in overnight shooting in York City

A 36-year-old man was killed and two other men were shot overnight in York City, according to a police news release.

York City Police responded to a shooting about 12:20 a.m. Friday at Parkway Boulevard and North George Street, where officers found three men with gunshot wounds, according to a department news release.

Police provided first aid until EMS took all three men to WellSpan York Hospital, where one of the men died from his injuries, according to the release.

He died at 12:49 a.m. and his identity will be release today, according to a York County Coroner's news release. An autopsy is scheduled Saturday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

The other two men, a 39- and 24-year-old, are expected to survive, the release says.

"Like our community, our heart breaks with every senseless tragedy," Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said in Friday. "But, we're not going to turn the corner by growing weary, giving up, giving in, or turning on ourselves. It took time to get where we're at, and it's going to take time to get past it."

Muldrow said the department will continue to focus deterrent efforts including building better relationships with the community, increasing patrols and precision policing, targeting the sources of illegal guns and advocating for innovations like a citywide camera network.

"(I)f we keep pushing and pressing, we'll get our community where we all want it to be," he said.

This is the latest in a spate of shootings in the past two weeks in York City.

York City saw three shootings Tuesday that lead to an arrest and police confiscating narcotics and firearms, including a loaded AK-47.

The gunfire happened first in the 300 block of Irvin Road, then in the area of South Pine Street and also East Jackson Street, according to police.

York City also saw two shootings Monday night.

A 41-year-old person was shot and killed about 11:25 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Smyser Street in York City, according to police.

A 19-year-old man was shot about 7:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Loucks Road, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-846-1234, submit a tip at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.

