Shallow Brook Intermediate, Shrewsbury Elementary closed Friday due to COVID-19

Northeastern and Southern York County school districts each closed one school Friday after seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to their buildings.

Northeastern closed Shallow Brook Intermediate School after recording two recent COVID-19 cases at the building, according to a district announcement Thursday night. Southern closed Shrewsbury Elementary after recording six cases within a 14-day window, according to the district's online COVID-19 dashboard. Both schools are set to reopen to students Monday.

This is not the first recent COVID-19 closure for either district. Northeastern closed Mount Wolf Elementary, Orendorf Elementary and Spring Forge Intermediate in April, while Southern closed Shrewsbury Elementary a separate time and Susquehannock High School the same month.

More:Highland Elementary closed this week due to COVID-19

More:Central York elementary closes for the week due to COVID-19

Several other local schools have closed this week, including Highland Elementary with the West Shore School District and North Hills Elementary with the Central York School District. Both schools are also scheduled to reopen Monday.

The state is preparing to lift several COVID-19 requirements later this month, including the requirement for districts to close school buildings when enough cases are recorded within 14 days. The requirement will remain as a recommendation starting May 31, just a few days before the end of the school year for many students.