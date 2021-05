Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Brittany (Haar) and Shawn Bair: of Hanover, May 4, a son.

Kimberly (Bargar) and Brad Gossert: of Abbottstown, May 4, a daughter.

Ashley (Rugemer) and Ben Blymire: of Windsor, May 4, a son.

Michelle Zedonis and Emmanuel Vazquez: of York, May 5, a daughter.

Merissa Sweeney and Zachary Bankert: of Hanover, May 5, a daughter.