York County food inspections: None out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected April 27 to May 4:
There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.
In Compliance:
Inspected May 3, 2021
BREEZY ACRES FARM MARKET, DOVER TWP
HISSHO SUSHI, DOVER TWP
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #093, LOWER WINDSOR TWP
Inspected April 30, 2021
WAL-MART SUPERCENTER #5469, WEST MANHEIM TWP
Inspected April 29, 2021
AUNTIE ANNE'S, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
JEFFERSON INN, JEFFERSON BORO
RED ROCK FARM LLC, LOWER WINDSOR TWP
RIVER HOUSE RESTAURANT, LOWER WINDSOR TWP
SKEWER WORLD, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
SUBWAY, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
TACO BELL, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
Inspected April 28, 2021
BON AIR COUNTRY CLUB, SHREWSBURY TWP
BONEYARD BARBEQUE, HANOVER BORO
CHEF AMEY’S EMPANADAS AND MORE MFF TYPE 3, PENN TWP
DAIRY QUEEN # 41347, SPRING GARDEN TWP
DAWN'S MY FAVORITE DELI, MANCHESTER TWP
DOMINO'S PIZZA, MANCHESTER TWP
EL AGAVE II MFFT4, HANOVER BORO
EL AGAVE MINI MARKET LLC, HANOVER BORO
HARDEE'S #1383173, MANCHESTER TWP
LASER ALLEYS, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
LO VASCO'S PIZZA, WARRINGTON TWP
PIZZA HUT, WINDSOR TWP
RITE AID #11029, WINDSOR TWP
WINGS TO GO, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
WOK RUNNER, WINDSOR TWP
Inspected April 27, 2021
ALDI #089, HANOVER BORO
AMIGOS MEXICAN FOOD & PIZZERIA, CARROLL TWP
DAIRY QUEEN, FAIRVIEW TWP
DOLLAR GENERAL STORE # 16648, FAIRVIEW TWP
FAT BAT BREWING COMPANY, LLC, HANOVER BORO
GOOD SIPZ, WINDSOR TWP
OCEAN SAN SUSHI, YORK TWP
REESER'S SOFT ICE CREAM, NEWBERRY TWP
ROMA'S PIZZA & RESTAURANT, YORK TWP
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET # 137, HANOVER BORO
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #108, WEST MANHEIM TWP