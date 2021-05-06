York County food inspections: None out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected April 27 to May 4:

There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.

In Compliance:

Inspected May 3, 2021

BREEZY ACRES FARM MARKET, DOVER TWP

HISSHO SUSHI, DOVER TWP

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #093, LOWER WINDSOR TWP

Inspected April 30, 2021

WAL-MART SUPERCENTER #5469, WEST MANHEIM TWP

Inspected April 29, 2021

AUNTIE ANNE'S, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

JEFFERSON INN, JEFFERSON BORO

RED ROCK FARM LLC, LOWER WINDSOR TWP

RIVER HOUSE RESTAURANT, LOWER WINDSOR TWP

SKEWER WORLD, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

SUBWAY, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

TACO BELL, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

Inspected April 28, 2021

BON AIR COUNTRY CLUB, SHREWSBURY TWP

BONEYARD BARBEQUE, HANOVER BORO

CHEF AMEY’S EMPANADAS AND MORE MFF TYPE 3, PENN TWP

DAIRY QUEEN # 41347, SPRING GARDEN TWP

DAWN'S MY FAVORITE DELI, MANCHESTER TWP

DOMINO'S PIZZA, MANCHESTER TWP

EL AGAVE II MFFT4, HANOVER BORO

EL AGAVE MINI MARKET LLC, HANOVER BORO

HARDEE'S #1383173, MANCHESTER TWP

LASER ALLEYS, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

LO VASCO'S PIZZA, WARRINGTON TWP

PIZZA HUT, WINDSOR TWP

RITE AID #11029, WINDSOR TWP

WINGS TO GO, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

WOK RUNNER, WINDSOR TWP

Inspected April 27, 2021

ALDI #089, HANOVER BORO

AMIGOS MEXICAN FOOD & PIZZERIA, CARROLL TWP

DAIRY QUEEN, FAIRVIEW TWP

DOLLAR GENERAL STORE # 16648, FAIRVIEW TWP

FAT BAT BREWING COMPANY, LLC, HANOVER BORO

GOOD SIPZ, WINDSOR TWP

OCEAN SAN SUSHI, YORK TWP

REESER'S SOFT ICE CREAM, NEWBERRY TWP

ROMA'S PIZZA & RESTAURANT, YORK TWP

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET # 137, HANOVER BORO

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #108, WEST MANHEIM TWP