York County commissioners change some polling locations ahead of primary

Some polling locations have been changed in advance of May 18’s primary election.

Three polling locations have been changed permanently after the York County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 at its Wednesday meeting.

In Springettsbury Township, a polling location has been moved from Yorkshire Elementary School to the Holiday Inn and Suites, 18 Cinema Drive. That change affects voters in Springettsbury Township Ward 6.

Warrington Township’s polling location in the Municipal Building has been moved to Roundtop Mountain Resort, 925 Roundtop Road, Lewisberry.

Finally, Windsor Township’s District 2 location has been moved from Red Lion Bible Church to Pleasant View Elementary School, 700 Delta Road, Red Lion.

The May 18 primary concerns three constitutional amendments and a statewide referendum. Locally, voters will have the chance to decide judges, school directors, judges of elections, mayor and council candidates, township positions and school district directors. For a complete list, visit the county website.

Board of Commissioners President Julie Wheeler thanked Red Lion Area School District Superintendent Scott Deisley for his help in securing an alternative polling location. Red Lion Bible Church had not wanted to continue in that role, she said.

County solicitor Michelle Pokrifta noted that the Holiday Inn and Suites had been used as a temporary polling location in the last election.

There is also a temporary polling location change for the primary. Spring Garden Township 4th Ward will be moved from the Grumbacher Center at York College to the Regents’ Glen Box Hill Mansion Event Tent, 1501 Copper Beech Drive.

Wheeler said the reason for the move is because the Grumbacher Center is not available at this time.

“They are hopeful that in the general election, they will be able to be open as a polling location,” she said.

Wheeler also highlighted that the county administration building, 28 E. Market St., will have a drop box available for ballots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. A drop box will also be available on Election Day at the same location.

Bridge contract: In other business, the Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve a contract between the county and JVI Group Inc. of York Springs for a Bridge Bundle project. The bridges included are Bridge No. 55, Forge Hill Road over Cabin Creek in Lower Windsor Township; the replacement of Bridge No. 89, Twin Arch Road over the South Branch of the Codorus Creek in Springfield and North Codorus townships; and the replacement of Bridge No. 273, Chestnut Grove Road over Stony Run in Carroll Township.

The project is expected to cost $1.87 million and will be funded by local use funds.