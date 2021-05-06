Vouchers give York County seniors access to free local fruits and vegetables

Even in a post COVID-19 world, fruits and vegetables are available for York County seniors.

Through the York Area Agency on Aging, seniors who qualify will receive vouchers for $24 of Pennsylvania fruits and vegetables from participating farmers markets.

Eligible York County seniors must be 60 years or older by Dec. 31, 2021, and have an income of at or under $23,828 for an individual or $32,227 for a two-person household. Both may receive vouchers if eligible.

As it was last year, the process for obtaining vouchers has remained virtual. To obtain an application for vouchers, download it from ycaaa.org, email aging@yorkcountypa.gov, call 717-771-9610 or call your local senior center.

Seniors who live in a nursing home, personal care home or other residential facility where meals are provided are not eligible for vouchers.

York Area Agency on Aging Director of Operations and Outreach Ross Stanko said that since the program started last week, they've been getting a steady stream of applications and interest. While in past years vouchers had been available at farmers markets, last year's change saw a dip in the applications.

“That was the way that the community was used to doing it, so last year’s numbers definitely dropped a little, but we’re still proud of the numbers that we put up last year,” Stanko said on Wednesday.

“We’ve been having a steady stream coming since the launch came in, we started accepting applications last week. We’ve definitely had a steady stream of applications and interest in the program.”

Vouchers received must be used between June 1 and Nov. 30. The application for vouchers must be submitted by Sept. 15.