Coroner: Springettsbury Township man dies 41 years later from crash-related injuries

A 67-year-old Springettsbury Township man died Tuesday from injuries he received in a crash that happened 41 years ago, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

William Robertson, of the 2400 block of Kingston Court, died at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday from septic shock and other complications of quadriplegia at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the release.

Robertson died because of long-term complications that resulted from injuries he suffered when he was ejected during a single-vehicle crash in 1980, according to the release.

Robertson, who was in his late 20s at the time, had reportedly "fallen asleep at the wheel when he went off of a cliff" and crashed into an electric substation in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, the release says.

His manner of death was accidental, and there will be no autopsy, according to the release, which said Robertson has been a resident of ManorCare Health Services at Kingston Court for many years.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.