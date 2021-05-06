Police: York County man killed in crash in Centre County

A 25-year-old Dover man died Friday after he was partially ejected in a crash near McCalls Dam State Park in Centre County, according to a state police news release.

Hunter W. Zeigler was killed when a 2011 Jeep Wrangler he was a passenger in overturned on a gravel roadway in Miles Township, state police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 4 p.m. on McCalls Dam Road and about half a mile west of Engle Road, according to the release.

More:Woman charged with murder in crash that killed York County man

More:UPDATE: Coroner releases autopsy results for teen killed in Hellam Twp. crash

The Jeep was westbound on McCalls Dam Road when the driver, a 21-year-old woman, lost control of the car, according to the release.

She overcorrected through a left-hand curve and overcorrected again, which caused the Jeep to overturn. It came to rest on its roof, facing northeast, state police said.

Zeigler, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the release.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Danville Geisinger Hospital with minor injuries, according to the release.