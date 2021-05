Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Jessica Eichmann: of Lancaster, May 2, a daughter.

Jenelle (Schmitz) and Brian Antkowiak: of New Freedom, May 3, a daughter.

Rachel (Metzler) and Steven Whiteman: of Felton, May 4, a daughter.

Tiffany and John Cassel: of York, May 4, a son.