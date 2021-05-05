York City Police: One arrested, firearms, drugs confiscated following night of 'shots fired'

York City Police arrested a person and confiscated narcotics and firearms — including a loaded AK-47 — following a string of shootings Tuesday in York City, according to a department news police.

Police served a search warrant about 7 p.m. on Tuesday at a residence in the 900 block of South Pine Street following "another night of 'shots fired,'" the release says.

The shootings Tuesday happened first in the 300 block of Irvin Road, then in the area of South Pine Street and also East Jackson Street, according to the release.

York City Police requested backup from Spring Garden Police and York Area Regional Police after "an unruly crowd" gathered at the suspect's residence, according to the release.

"Despite the interference of a hostile crowd (to include the property owner), Officers were able to hold the scene as a search warrant was obtained," the release state.

Officers confiscated an unspecified quantity of heroin and crack cocaine; approximately a pound of marijuana; a loaded AK-47 rifle; and three .40 caliber Glock pistols, one of which was reported stolen, according to the release.

Police also arrested Stephen Jiles Jr., who hadn't been arraigned as of Wednesday at 9:19 a.m.

York City also saw a slew of shootings Monday.

A 41-year-old person was shot and killed about 11:25 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Smyser Street in York City, police said.

A 19-year-old was shot in a parking lot about 7:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Loucks Road, according to police.

There have been nine shootings in York City since April 27 and another shooting Friday night in Spring Garden Township that showered a neighborhood in a hail of bullets, according to a police news release.