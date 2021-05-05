Police: Grandmother arrested after young boy found playing in field in Jackson Twp.

A 70-year-old Jackson Township woman was arrested after neighbors found her 5-year-old grandson playing in a grassy field by himself.

Rosalba Torres, of the 200 block of KBS Road, faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned April 27 before District Judge Robert A. Eckenrode and is free on $20,000 bail.

Northern York County Regional Police responded about 7 p.m. April 26 to the 4900 block of Grant Drive in Jackson Township after a woman reported seeing a child running in a field by himself, according to charging documents.

"The child appeared to be happy as he was smiling and running around the grassy area," charging documents say.

The 5-year-old, who was wearing only a pull-up diaper, didn't respond or speak but seemed to be well fed, relatively clean and uninjured, police said.

None of the neighbors who had gathered outside knew the boy, but a man eventually pointed police to a residence that was about two houses down, according to charging documents.

Torres answered the door, and police discovered that her grandson had left the house more than an hour earlier through an unlocked sliding glass door, police said.

"(Torres) advised of being busy doing laundry and had no idea that (the child) had escaped from the residence," according to charging documents.

The 5-year-old possibly walked along KBS Road until he reached the grassy area adjacent to Lincolnway Drive, police said.

The child's mother came home after police notified her of the situation, and Torres was arrested. A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 2 before District Judge Thomas J Reilly.